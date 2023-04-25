Plaintiffs Lawyers Move to Dismiss J&Js Talc Bankruptcy … ...

Breaking News From Law.com

Lawyers suing Johnson & Johnson over its talcum powder have filed a motion to dismiss a Chapter 11 case that subsidiary LTL Management filed earlier this month. Instead of focusing on the "Texas two-step" merger that created LTL Management, the dismissal motion, filed on Monday, alleges the subsidiary wasn't in financial distress -- a key finding that prompted the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit to dismiss the first Chapter 11 case earlier this year.

April 25, 2023, 4:08 PM

