Plaintiffs Lawyers Divided Over Early Mediation of 23andMe D...

Plaintiffs' lawyers are split over whether to participate in a Jan. 31 mediation of the data breach cases against 23andMe. The mediation talks, at a Westin hotel in Napa, California, were "bound to be inefficient" or, at worst, result in a "sell-out settlement," according to Edelson's Rafey Balabanian, who filed a motion to be named lead counsel of the cases. 23andMe, which moved to coordinate the lawsuits into multidistrict litigation, hoped the talks would lead to a "global resolution."

January 31, 2024, 2:24 PM

