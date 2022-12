News From Law.com

A Philadelphia jury awarded $25 million to a former mechanic with lung disease and his wife, in what the plaintiffs' attorney said is an unusually high asbestos verdict. The plaintiffs' attorney, Nass Cancelliere partner Casey Coburn, said the substantial award tracks with a recent trend of juries hitting corporate defendants with higher damages in the wake of the pandemic.

December 22, 2022, 4:36 PM