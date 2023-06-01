Plaintiffs in Securities Fraud Class Action Against Elon Mus...

News From Law.com

Plaintiffs pursuing a proposed securities fraud class action suit against Elon Musk in the Southern District of New York are seeking to amend their complaint to include alleged market manipulation by Musk in recent months, including his actions as CEO of Twitter. The suit, originally filed by Evan Spencer of Evan Spencer Law last year, accuses Musk and Tesla of manipulating the market for Dogecoin cryptocurrency and causing billions of dollars in investor losses.

Cryptocurrency

June 01, 2023, 5:40 PM

