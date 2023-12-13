Plaintiffs in Ga. Redistricting Case Asking Judge to Reject ...

News From Law.com

The people who sued to overturn Georgia's congressional and state legislative districts on Tuesday attacked plans that Republican state lawmakers claim cure illegal dilution of Black votes while preserving GOP power, calling them a "mockery" of federal law and a "total failure of compliance." The three sets of plaintiffs in the case filed briefs with the federal judge who ruled in their favor in October, urging him to reject Georgia's proposed maps and draw new voting districts himself.

