Plaintiffs Firms Up the Ante on Trial Prep, Mock Juries | La...

News From Law.com

As plaintiffs firms are betting huge sums on high-stakes class action and multidistrict litigation, attorneys are looking into innovative ways to define and ultimately ensure a winning strategy. Anticipating how jurors not only will interpret the facts but also emotionally connect with a case is crucial. Firms are increasingly using a whole spectrum of research techniques to find clues on how potential jurors might feel and think about a certain issue. Surveys, focus groups and mock trials are important tools to test arguments in the lead-up to trial—and firms are willing to spend anywhere between $50,000 to several hundred thousands of dollars depending on the case.

Legal Services

June 23, 2023, 9:00 AM

nature of claim: /