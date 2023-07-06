Plaintiffs Firms Cant Ignore Efficiency Prospects of Generat...

News From Law.com

Plaintiffs firms are increasingly exploring ways to integrate and leverage generative AI into their day-to-day work processes. Contingency fee-based operation models and focus on efficiency will likely incentivize plaintiffs firms "to be earlier adopters in welcoming generative AI," Edelson founder Jay Edelson said. "Defense firms charge by the number of worked hours, making efficiency-enhancing tools a potential threat to their business model." Yet some are also weary about data privacy and losing the human touch with clients and juries.

AI & Automation

July 06, 2023, 6:00 AM

