Plaintiffs Drop Privacy Suit Against OpenAI, Microsoft Warni...

A group of 16 unnamed plaintiffs voluntarily dismissed their 151-page privacy complaint against OpenAI and Microsoft Corp. that claimed the companies scraped personal data without consent to create ChatGPT, launching an "AI arms race" and creating a technology that "would obliterate privacy as we know it." In a court filing Friday, attorneys from the Clarkson Law Firm notified U.S. District Judge Trina Thompson in San Francisco that plaintiffs were dismissing the case without prejudice.

September 15, 2023, 5:47 PM

