The only plaintiff so far to lose a Philadelphia Roundup trial claims a bar on key evidence fueled the defense verdict. Plaintiff Carl Kline argued in a post-trial motion filed March 15 that the court's entry and application of global orders regarding evidence in Philadelphia's Roundup trials resulted in the jury receiving a skewed picture of scientific research on the Monsanto-produced weedkiller.

March 19, 2024, 12:34 PM

