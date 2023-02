News From Law.com

Newly introduced legislation would allow plaintiffs to continue pursuing their claims in state trial courts even as defendants appeal a judge's denial of their motion to arbitrate. SB 365, introduced by Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, a former deputy city attorney, is sponsored by members of the plaintiffs bar who say current law allows defendants to handcuff litigation proceedings while seeking a favorable appellate ruling.

February 14, 2023, 2:04 PM