Plaintiffs Bar Partner Promotions Highlight Rising Caseload,...

News From Law.com

U.S. plaintiffs firms are kicking off the year with a strong round of partner promotions tied to growing caseload and a commitment to firm culture that emphasizes in-house elevation over lateral hires. Most firms contacted for this article in January elevated at least the same number or more attorneys to partner roles compared to last year, as an acknowledgement of professional excellence, diversity as well as a signal for an optimistic outlook for the upcoming year.

Alabama

February 06, 2023, 9:00 AM