Plaintiffs Attorneys Expect 2023 to Be Record-Setting Year f...

Securities litigation has brought record settlements for plaintiffs firms in 2022 and attorneys believe this trend will continue this year. As the number of SPAC related lawsuits decreased, litigation involving cryptocurrencies are high on the agenda. The National Law Journal has spoken with leading plaintiffs attorneys in the field of securities litigation to feel the temperature for potential targets and trends in the practice area they are watching closely for 2023.

February 10, 2023, 5:00 AM