Plaintiffs Attorney: Expect More Trucking Crash Mitigation T...

Plaintiff's attorneys Joe Fried and Michael Goldberg of Fried Goldberg and Karina Deochand and Romi Jayswal of Karma Injury Law recently secured a $16M verdict out of DeKalb County in a case where a trucker's automated emergency braking system failed. Fried, an advocate for trucking safety and telematics systems to monitor truck driver performance, said this is one of the first cases he's aware of where technology designed to avoid a crash instead set one up.

December 27, 2023, 1:57 PM

