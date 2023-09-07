Plaintiffs Add RICO Claims as PFAS Class Action Proceeds | L...

News From Law.com

A class action involving alleged exposure to "forever chemicals" in contaminated drinking water withstood a motion to dismiss, and allowed Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations claims to move forward against three companies. The plaintiffs—Thomas Ryan Susan Ryan, Sean Gallagher, Ashley Sultan Gallagher, Nancy Donovan, Lauren Ladue, Michele Burt and Christopher Cerasuolo—learned in 2022 their private drinking water wells contained per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly knowns as PFAS or forever chemicals, according to the complaint. Silver Golub & Teitell filed the lawsuit on behalf of the plaintiffs in Massachusetts District Court against Greif Inc., Caraustar Industries Inc., The Newark Group Inc., Massachusetts Natural Fertilizer Company Inc., Otter Farm Inc., Seaman Paper Company of Massachusetts Inc. and 3M Co.

Connecticut

September 07, 2023, 6:54 PM

