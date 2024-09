News From Law.com

A Manhattan judge has dismissed a legal malpractice case against Boies Schiller Flexner, finding the plaintiff cannot pursue equitable claims against the firm when she owes BSF outstanding legal fees. The legal malpractice, thrown out by the court, complaint had alleged breach of contract and other claims over the ex-client more than $1.4 million in legal bills amassed during a contentious divorce.

Legal Services – Mid-Size Law

September 04, 2024, 4:59 PM