Plaintiff Turns to Texas Court to Sue T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&...

Vivato Technologies, a developer of wireless technologies, filed patent infringement suits against the telecom companies T-Mobile USA Inc., Verizon Communications Inc. and AT&T Inc. The lawsuits filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas-Marshall Division all similarly allege the cell phone service providers infringed on five patents that use patented beamforming technologies. Beamforming is a technique that focuses a wireless signal towards a specific receiving device.

Telecommunications

May 10, 2023, 2:46 PM

