The Connecticut Supreme Court declined a plaintiff's motion for additur, stating the jury's verdict already included revocation of acceptance damages, and her argument to add to the award lacked merit. The plaintiff, Erin C. Hassett, brought the underlying breach-of-warranty lawsuit after the defendant, Secor's Auto Center Inc., declined to fix an issue with a vehicle because it wasn't covered by the limited warranty, court records showed.

Connecticut

January 31, 2024, 5:54 PM

