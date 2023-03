News From Law.com

Six years after a commercial driver fell asleep behind the wheel of his personal vehicle, lawyers have reached a multi-million dollar settlement for the families of three men killed in the head-on collision that followed. Now a trio of Georgia litigators is sharing how it leveraged novel liability theories to "convert a routine policy limits settlement of $25,000 per person" into a combined $3 million payout against the at-fault driver's employer.

Georgia

March 06, 2023, 1:50 PM