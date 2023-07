News From Law.com

A prominent insurer's practice of proffering below policy limit settlement offers has resulted in a string of higher payouts for Georgia plaintiffs and their attorneys.This month alone, Atlanta litigators have secured at least $3.5 million in damages exceeding policy limits tied to Allstate Insurance Company's handling of their clients' auto tort cases.

July 26, 2023, 3:04 PM

