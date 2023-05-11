Plaintiff Claims Amazon Shut Down Its Account, But Used Its ...

News From Law.com

Amazon was sued in Connecticut District Court amid accusations of unlawfully deactivating the plaintiff's and his companies' accounts. The plaintiff, Connecticut resident Benjamin Ligeri, owns the corporations Trademark Holdings LLC, Medcare LLC, Global Specialty Products LLC and Central Concepts Inc. According to the complaint, the plaintiff owns trademarks to products sold by Amazon, and most are fulfilled by Amazon, which means the products are stored, warehoused and shipped by Amazon. The defendants, Amazon.com LLC and its affiliates, allegedly deactivated the plaintiff's "Health and Household" account "without any adequate warning and without any good cause," the complaint said.

May 11, 2023, 6:53 PM

