Plaintiff Attorneys Get $16M Settlement for Boy Who Nearly D...

Plaintiff attorneys have secured a $16 million settlement for their client, a 4-year-old boy, whose near-drowning at a Georgia water park left him with a serious permanent brain injury. The settlement agreement, finalized June 21, came after a June 2020 incident in which the boy, identified only as I.C., nearly drowned while swimming at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands Resort's Paradise Beach near Gainesville on the first weekend when the park had reopened after being shut down by COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions.

Georgia

August 03, 2023, 5:18 PM

