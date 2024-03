News From Law.com

A plaintiff who lost a potentially eight-figure birth injury case against the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania claims the defendants' victory was the result of a flawed jury instruction. In a motion for post-trial relief filed Wednesday, plaintiff Anyae Matthews argued the court's purportedly erroneous instruction warrants a new trial in the matter.

March 07, 2024, 1:41 PM

