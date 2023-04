News From Law.com

Joseph White said his client's predicament wasn't "your run-of-the-mill data breach," when he made the plaintiff-appellant's case to the Georgia Court of Appeals this Thursday. The client, called John Doe, was one of over a thousand patients at a behavioral health and addiction treatment center now seeking class certification after an employee gave patient data to personal injury attorney Jeb Butler for use in an unrelated wrongful death case.

Health Care

April 27, 2023, 6:13 PM

nature of claim: /