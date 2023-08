Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McGlinchey Stafford on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. and Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Taylor & McDowell Law on behalf of Terrance Placide, who claims that the defendants have failed to remit payments for the overpayment of a mortgage. The case is 2:23-cv-03250, Placide v. Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

August 09, 2023, 5:23 AM

Plaintiffs

Terrance Placide

defendants

Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB as Owner Trustee of Csmc 2017-Rpl3 Trust

defendant counsels

McGlinchey Stafford

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract