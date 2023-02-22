Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Burton Kelley LLP on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Great American Insurance, an American Financial Group company, to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by P.K. Schrieffer LLP on behalf of itself, arises from an underlying dispute against third party Arthur J. Gallagher Risk Management Services concerning business interruption claims. The case is 2:23-cv-01346, P.K. Schrieffer, LLP v. Great American E&S Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 22, 2023, 7:59 PM