Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Steptoe & Johnson on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Sentinel Insurance, a subsidiary of Hartford Financial, and USI Insurance to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by LiMandri & Jonna on behalf of a Subway franchisee, seeks coverage for business interruption claims in relation to COVID-19. The case is 2:22-cv-06633, PJND Holdings Inc. v. Sentinel Insurance Co. Ltd. et al.

Insurance

September 16, 2022, 1:57 PM