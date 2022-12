New Suit - Antitrust

Hormel Foods, Seaboard, Smithfield Foods, Tyson Foods and other defendants were hit with an antitrust lawsuit Friday in New York Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, which alleges price-fixing in the broiler pork industry, was filed by Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft on behalf of PJ Food Service. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07677, PJ Food Service, Inc. v. Agri Stats, Inc. et al.