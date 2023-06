Who Got The Work

Bath & Body Works, the bath shop chain, has retained attorney Angela Alexander Savino of Perez Morris to defend a pending slip/trip-and-fall lawsuit. The action was filed June 16 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Woomer & Talarico on behalf of Joann M. Pizzino. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David S. Cercone, is 2:23-cv-01154, Pizzino v. Bath & Body Works, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 23, 2023, 5:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Joann M. Pizzino

Plaintiffs

Woomer & Talarico, LLC

defendants

Bath & Body Works, LLC

defendant counsels

Perez & Morris LLC

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims