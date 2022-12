Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Finazzo Cossolini O'Leary Meola & Hager on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual to New York Southern District Court. The suit, over water damage claims, was filed by the Law Office of Nina Khaimova on behalf of Pizza On 23rd Corp. The case is 1:22-cv-10284, Pizza On 23rd Corp. v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Co.

Insurance

December 05, 2022, 8:16 PM