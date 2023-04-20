Pivoting to a Post-Silicon Valley Bank Regulatory Regime | L...

News From Law.com

Since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, the White House has pushed for proposed rules for midsize banks with between $100 billion and $250 billion in assets. Meanwhile, attorneys are bracing for a new round of regulations for the financial sector. New regulations could have a tightening effect on lending from the banking sector and potentially reduce financial institutions' profitability, some lawyers fear. Our analysis is taking an in-depth look on what may lay ahead and how law firms advise their clients while in a holding pattern for potentially more scrutiny to come.

April 20, 2023, 2:00 PM

