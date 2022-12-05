New Suit

Eastman Chemical, a materials and specialty additives company, and Caylee Erin Simpson were hit with a wrongful death lawsuit Monday in Texas Northern District Court. The lawsuit, arising from a motor vehicle collision, was brought by Hilgers Graben PLLC and Taylor King Law on behalf of the Estate of Nehemias R. Pivaral Santos. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-02714, Piuara Gonzalez v. Simpson et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 05, 2022, 7:03 PM