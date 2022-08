New Suit - Trade Secrets

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath filed a trade secret lawsuit on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Pittsburgh Logistics Systems. The suit accuses a former associate director of misappropriating confidential information in his new role at a competing logistics company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04323, Pittsburgh Logistics Systems Inc. v. Traffix USA Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

August 16, 2022, 4:19 PM