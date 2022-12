New Suit - Employment

Pittsburgh Logistics filed a lawsuit against the Certus Group, a recruitment firm, on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, contends that the defendant committed tortious interference by recruiting the plaintiff's employee to work for a competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06932, Pittsburgh Logistics Systems Inc. v. Certus Group.

Transportation & Logistics

December 09, 2022, 7:04 PM