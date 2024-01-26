Who Got The Work

Berkshire Hathaway has retained attorney Michelle P. Cumberland of Dunlap Fiore to fend off a pending lawsuit for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The action was filed Dec. 12 in Colorado District Court by Allen & Curry on behalf of Pittsburg Tank and Tower Co. Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael E. Hegarty, is 1:23-cv-03267, Pittsburg Tank and Tower Co., Inc. v. Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Co.

Insurance

January 26, 2024, 10:23 AM

