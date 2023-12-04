Who Got The Work

Gary Eidelman, Carolyn Pellegrino and Rebecca J. Reist from Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr have stepped in to represent Extend Health and Willis Towers Watson in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The action was filed Oct. 18 in Utah District Court by Sommers Schwartz PC and the Law Office of Adam S. Levy on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as customer service representatives who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Howard C. Nielson Jr., is 2:23-cv-00742, Pitts v. Willis Towers Watson US LLC et al.

Insurance

December 04, 2023, 11:44 AM

