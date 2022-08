Who Got The Work

Bethany P. Minich of Litchfield Cavo has entered an appearance for San Juan College in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The complaint was filed pro se July 1 in Massachusetts District Court by Kenneth Pitts. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Angel Kelley, is 1:22-cv-11062, Pitts v. San Juan College.

Massachusetts

August 16, 2022, 7:34 AM