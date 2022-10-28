New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

KeyCorp, a financial services company headquartered in Cleveland, and Overby-Seawell Company were hit with a data breach class action Wednesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendants of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from an Aug. 2022 breach impacting the personal identifiable information of KeyBank clients. The action is backed by Scott + Scott and the Law Office of Alfred G. Yates Jr. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01513, Pittman v. Keybank National Association et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 28, 2022, 5:17 AM