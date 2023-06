Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Holland & Knight on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Garda CL Atlantic Inc. and Rolando Hernandez to New Jersey District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Costello & Mains on behalf of a dispatcher who internally reported misconduct and was subjected to harassment on the basis of race and sex in retaliation. The case is 2:23-cv-03137, Pittman v. Garda CL Atlantic Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

June 07, 2023, 6:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Leandra Pittman

defendants

Garda CL Atlantic, Inc.

John Does 1-5 and 6-10

Rolando Hernandez

defendant counsels

Holland & Knight

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination