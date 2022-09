Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Day Pitney on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against BRP US Inc. and Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. to Connecticut District Court. The suit was filed by Adler Law Group on behalf of Kathleen Pittman. The case is 3:22-cv-01115, Pittman v. Bombardier Recreational Products, Inc et al.

Connecticut

September 02, 2022, 3:45 PM