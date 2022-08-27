Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at DLA Piper on Friday removed a consumer class action against Buffalo Wild Wings International and parent company Inspire Brands to Maryland District Court. The suit, filed by Brown, Goldstein & Levy and KalielGold PLLC, alleges that Buffalo Wild Wings deceptively represented its menu prices on takeout orders by failing to disclose a $0.99 'takeout service fee.' The case is 1:22-cv-02173, Pittman, on her own behalf and on behalf of all others similarly situated v. Buffalo Wild Wings International, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 27, 2022, 10:17 AM