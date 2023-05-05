Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Friday removed a lawsuit against Ford Motor Co. and other defendants to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit, over an allegedly defective product, was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of James L. Pittman and Jamie Pittman, who contend that James sustained injuries because the frontal driver-side airbag in his 2004 Ford F150 did not deploy during a collision. The case is 5:23-cv-00041, Pittman et al v. Ford Motor Company et al.

Automotive

May 05, 2023, 4:14 PM

Plaintiffs

James L. Pittman

Jamie Pittman

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

Ford Motor Company

Sullivan Ford Lincoln Mercury, Inc.

Veoneer US, Inc.

Veoneer, Inc.

defendant counsels

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product