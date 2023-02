New Suit - Product Liability

Ford Motor Co. and Veoneer Inc. were sued Tuesday in Mississippi Southern District Court over an allegedly defective product. The lawsuit was brought by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of the owners of a 2004 Ford F-150 who contend that the airbags failed to deploy during a head-on collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00119, Pittman et al v. Ford Motor Company et al.