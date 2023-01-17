New Suit - Trademark

Hunton Andrews Kurth filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in Connecticut District Court on behalf of Pitt Cooking America, PCS B.V. and PCS Holding B.V, producers of residential and commercial cooking equipment. The suit takes aim at PCS USA LLC, Tulip Cooking Company and its managing member Louis Van Leeuwen for allegedly continuing to market and sell 'PITT' branded cooking equipment after the termination of a U.S. distribution agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00057, Pitt Cooking America, LLC et al v. PCS USA LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 17, 2023, 4:24 AM