Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McAngus, Goudelock & Courie on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate to North Carolina Middle District Court. The complaint, for fire damage claims and for the alleged failure to provide temporary housing during repairs, was filed by Robinson Bradshaw & Hinson on behalf of Dimitri Pitovski and Mirjana Pitovski. The case is 1:23-cv-00506, Pitovski v. Allstate Insurance Co.

Insurance

June 23, 2023, 3:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Dimitri Pitovski

Mirjana Pitovski

defendants

Allstate Insurance Company

defendant counsels

McAngus Goudelock Courie

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute