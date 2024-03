News From Law.com

Daniel Goldstein, top lawyer for shipping technology and e-commerce giant Pitney Bowes for 13 years, will retire at the end of March. Goldstein's exit comes during a period of tumult for the Stamford, Connecticut-based package delivery and logistics company. It's been searching for a new CEO since October, when Marc Lautenbach resigned under pressure after 11 years in the role—a span when the company's stock price slid by nearly 70%.

Technology

March 05, 2024, 9:16 AM

nature of claim: /