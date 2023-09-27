Who Got The Work

Kutak Rock partners Victoria H. Buter and Joshua S. Weiner have stepped in to represent Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade, a Charles Schwab-owned brokerage and online trading platform, in a pending lawsuit. The action, which seeks to modify and/or vacate an arbitration award, was filed pro se by David Pitlor on Sept. 9 in Nebraska District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard, is 8:23-cv-00407, Pitlor v. TD Ameritrade, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 27, 2023, 8:21 AM

Plaintiffs

David Pitlor

defendants

Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

TD Ameritrade, Inc.

defendant counsels

Kutak Rock

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws