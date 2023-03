New Suit - Consumer Class Action

State Farm was hit with an insurance class action on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Cotchett Pitre & McCarthy, Welty Weaver & Currie and the Murray Law Firm, accuses State Farm of applying an arbitrary downward adjustment when calculating a vehicle's 'actual cash value' in order to reduce total loss payouts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00924, Pitkin et al. v. State Farm General Insurance Co. et al.