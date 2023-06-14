New Suit - Property Damage

Cassiday Schade filed a property damage lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Bulk Transport Co. East Inc. and Piston Tank Corp. The suit takes aim at grease manufacturer Chemtool Inc., contractor Holian Insulation Co. and specialty chemical maker Lubrizol Corp. The complaint accuses the defendants of negligent conduct in connection with a ‘massive’ explosion and fire at their chemical plant, which damaged the plaintiffs’ property. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03743, Piston Tank Corporation et al v. Chemtool Incorporated et al.

Insurance

June 14, 2023, 9:32 AM

Plaintiffs

Bulk Transport Company East, Inc.

Piston Tank Corporation

Plaintiffs

Cassiday Schade

defendants

Chemtool Incorporated

Holian Insulation Company, Inc.

The Lubrizol Corporation

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute