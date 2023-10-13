Who Got The Work

Alston & Bird partner Meaghan G. Boyd has entered an appearance for Martinez Refining Company in a pending class action. The action, arising from the release of noxious odors and dust onto the class’ properties, was filed Aug. 16 in California Northern District Court by Arias Sanguinetti Wang & Torrijos and Liddle Sheets Coulson P.C. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr., is 3:23-cv-04184, Piscitelli et al v. Martinez Refining Company LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 13, 2023, 6:07 PM

