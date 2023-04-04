Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morrison Mahoney on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to New York Northern District Court. The suit, filed by the Office of Frank M. Putorti Jr. on behalf of Valerie Pisano, alleges that Pisano became severely ill with an immune system disorder after eating contaminated chicken prepared at a Cracker Barrel restaurant. The case is 1:23-cv-00414, Pisano v. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 04, 2023, 3:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Valerie Pisano

Plaintiffs

Office Of Frank M. Putorti, Jr.

defendants

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

defendant counsels

Morrison Mahoney

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims